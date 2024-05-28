Metal Hawk Ramps Up Gold and Lithium Drilling

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. is advancing exploration at their Yarmany and Berehaven projects, targeting lithium and high-grade gold in the West Australian goldfields. The company has launched a drilling campaign at Yarmany’s Sidetrack prospect following promising lithium results and is preparing for a regional drilling phase post a Heritage Survey. Meanwhile, at Berehaven, follow-up drilling is seeking to extend the high-grade gold mineralization discovered near the Commodore prospect.

