Metal Hawk Ramps Up Gold and Lithium Drilling

May 28, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. is advancing exploration at their Yarmany and Berehaven projects, targeting lithium and high-grade gold in the West Australian goldfields. The company has launched a drilling campaign at Yarmany’s Sidetrack prospect following promising lithium results and is preparing for a regional drilling phase post a Heritage Survey. Meanwhile, at Berehaven, follow-up drilling is seeking to extend the high-grade gold mineralization discovered near the Commodore prospect.

