Metal Hawk Ltd. Lists 12.2 Million New Shares

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Metal Hawk Ltd. has announced the successful application for the quotation of 12.2 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Stock Exchange, set to begin trading on November 20, 2024. This move is part of previously announced market transactions and could potentially enhance the company’s visibility and liquidity in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:MHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.