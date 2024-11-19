News & Insights

Metal Hawk Ltd. Lists 12.2 Million New Shares

November 19, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has announced the successful application for the quotation of 12.2 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Stock Exchange, set to begin trading on November 20, 2024. This move is part of previously announced market transactions and could potentially enhance the company’s visibility and liquidity in the stock market.

