Metal Hawk Ltd. Issues New Employee Incentives

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.
Metal Hawk Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2.45 million Performance Rights and 2.75 million Options to its employees, under an incentive scheme with restrictions on transfer. These securities, set to expire in 2029 and 2028 respectively, are not yet quoted on the ASX. This move signals a strategic effort to motivate and retain talent within the company.
