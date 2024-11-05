Metal Hawk Ltd. Awaits Key Exploration Announcement

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX as it prepares to release important exploration results from its Leinster South Project. Investors are eagerly awaiting this announcement, which could significantly impact the company’s stock performance. Trading is expected to resume by 8 November 2024 or upon release of the announcement.

