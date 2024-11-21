Metal Hawk Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has reported a change in the indirect interests of its director, William Belbin, involving various securities including shares and options. The changes involve over 2.5 million ordinary shares and a range of unlisted options and performance rights, highlighting potential strategic shifts in the company’s stock holdings.

