Metal Hawk Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

Metal Hawk Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with David Pennock adjusting his holdings through indirect means via Wagoe Investments Pty Ltd. The update shows shifts in fully paid ordinary shares and various unlisted options and performance rights, indicating strategic positioning within the company. Investors may find this a noteworthy development, reflecting internal confidence and potential future growth.

