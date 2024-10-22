News & Insights

Metal Hawk Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Details

October 22, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will review key reports and vote on resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director David Pennock. The meeting will take place in West Perth, WA, and shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting through proxy forms. This presents an opportunity for investors to engage in crucial governance matters impacting the company’s future direction.

