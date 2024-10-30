News & Insights

Metal Hawk Ltd. Affirms Governance Compliance

October 30, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement, confirming compliance with ASX recommendations as of October 29, 2024. The company outlines its adherence to key governance principles, including board responsibilities and director appointments, ensuring transparency for investors. This announcement underscores Metal Hawk’s commitment to maintaining robust governance standards in the financial market.

