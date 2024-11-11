Metal Hawk Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. (ASX: MHK) has initiated a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a proposed capital raising. The halt will last until the company releases further details or until 14 November 2024, whichever comes first. This move generates anticipation among investors eager to understand the implications for the company’s financial health and stock performance.

