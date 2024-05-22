Metal Hawk Director’s Shareholding Altered

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Limited has announced a change in the holdings of Director William Belbin as required by ASX listing rules. The update, dated 17 May 2024, indicates Belbin’s direct acquisition of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, altering his financial interest in the company. This change could be of significant interest to shareholders and potential investors as director dealings often influence market perceptions.

For further insights into AU:MHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.