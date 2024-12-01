Metal Bank’s Director Interest Update: Strategic Alignment

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Sue-Ann Higgins, who has been issued 5,806,452 new 2026 Performance Rights, increasing her direct holdings in the company. This move, approved at the company’s 2024 AGM, reflects the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives to align its leadership with its growth objectives.

