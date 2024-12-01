News & Insights

Metal Bank’s Director Interest Update: Strategic Alignment

December 01, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Sue-Ann Higgins, who has been issued 5,806,452 new 2026 Performance Rights, increasing her direct holdings in the company. This move, approved at the company’s 2024 AGM, reflects the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives to align its leadership with its growth objectives.

