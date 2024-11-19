News & Insights

Metal Bank Secures Promising Saudi Copper-Gold Project

November 19, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has secured the Wadi al Junah project in Saudi Arabia, a promising site for copper, zinc, gold, and silver exploration. The project, awarded through a competitive licensing round, marks a strategic move for Metal Bank as it taps into the underexplored Arabian Shield region. A joint venture with local expertise and significant government incentives aims to expedite exploration efforts.

