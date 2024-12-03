Metal Bank Raises $1.56M for Global Exploration Push

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metal Bank Limited successfully closed its Entitlement Offer fully subscribed, raising $1.56 million to fund its exploration projects in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. The company is set to advance its Livingstone gold project and Millennium copper-cobalt-graphite project, with new institutional investors joining its register. This capital boost positions Metal Bank to enhance its Australian projects and pursue its MENA strategy, signaling a busy year ahead in 2025.

For further insights into AU:MBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.