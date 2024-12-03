News & Insights

Stocks

Metal Bank Raises $1.56M for Global Exploration Push

December 03, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metal Bank Limited successfully closed its Entitlement Offer fully subscribed, raising $1.56 million to fund its exploration projects in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. The company is set to advance its Livingstone gold project and Millennium copper-cobalt-graphite project, with new institutional investors joining its register. This capital boost positions Metal Bank to enhance its Australian projects and pursue its MENA strategy, signaling a busy year ahead in 2025.

For further insights into AU:MBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.