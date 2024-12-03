Metal Bank Raises $1.56M for Global Exploration Push

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.
Metal Bank Limited successfully closed its Entitlement Offer fully subscribed, raising $1.56 million to fund its exploration projects in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. The company is set to advance its Livingstone gold project and Millennium copper-cobalt-graphite project, with new institutional investors joining its register. This capital boost positions Metal Bank to enhance its Australian projects and pursue its MENA strategy, signaling a busy year ahead in 2025.
