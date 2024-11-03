News & Insights

Metal Bank Limited’s $1.56M Entitlement Offer Launch

November 03, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited is launching a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise up to $1.56 million, offering one new share for every four shares held at $0.016 each. The funds will support strategic initiatives, including exploration projects in Australia and the MENA region. The offer is backed by Taylor Collison and aims to enhance Metal Bank’s growth prospects.

