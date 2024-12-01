Metal Bank Limited Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.
Metal Bank Limited has announced a change in Director Inés Scotland’s interest in the company, with the issuance of 3,763,441 new 2026 Performance Rights, as approved by shareholders. This development might interest investors keeping an eye on director shareholdings and their potential impact on stock performance.
