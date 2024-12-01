Metal Bank Limited Updates on Director’s Holdings

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a significant update regarding the interests of its director, Guy Robertson. On November 29, 2024, Robertson was issued 2,419,355 new 2026 Performance Rights, as approved by shareholders at the company’s 2024 AGM. This development increases his holdings, which now include a total of 2,143,400 ordinary shares and 3,573,201 performance rights.

