Metal Bank Limited Unveils Promising Graphite Finds

Metal Bank Limited has announced significant graphite findings at its Millennium Cu-Co-Au Project in northwest Queensland, revealing high-grade intersections of up to 18.29% graphite over 56 meters. This discovery, which spans over 2 kilometers, highlights the growing importance of graphite due to its critical role in lithium battery production. The company plans further exploration to capitalize on this valuable resource.

