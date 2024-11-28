Metal Bank Limited Triumphs at Annual Meeting

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024. Key approvals included the re-election of Director Inés Scotland and the implementation of an Equity Incentive Plan, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This demonstrates a strong backing from shareholders as Metal Bank looks to enhance its market position.

