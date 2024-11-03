Metal Bank Limited Launches Entitlement Offer

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $1.56 million by issuing 1 new share for every 4 existing shares at $0.016 each. This fully underwritten offer is available to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, and the company expects no significant changes in its control from this offer.

