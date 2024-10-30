Metal Bank Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has placed its securities on a trading halt pending a significant announcement regarding a capital raising. This move, effective immediately, will last until the company makes the announcement or normal trading resumes on November 4, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact the company’s stock performance.

