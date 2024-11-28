Metal Bank Limited Expands Copper-Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited is advancing its copper-gold strategy in Saudi Arabia and Jordan while unlocking value in its Australian projects. The company provides a general information update to investors, emphasizing the potential risks and the importance of independent financial advice. Investors are encouraged to consider their own objectives and financial situations before making decisions.

