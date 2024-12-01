Metal Bank Limited Announces Security Cessation

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced the cessation of 5,390,625 performance rights due to failure to meet specific conditions. This lapse may influence investor sentiment as it reflects on the company’s ability to meet performance targets. Such developments are crucial for stakeholders monitoring the company’s financial health and strategic execution.

