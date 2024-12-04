Metal Bank Limited Announces New Unlisted Options Issuance

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.
Metal Bank Limited has announced the issuance of 5 million unlisted options, set to expire in December 2026, with an exercise price of $0.032. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies. Investors interested in unquoted securities may find this development noteworthy for assessing the company’s market maneuvers.
