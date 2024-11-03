Metal Bank Limited Announces New Share Issue

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of up to 97,614,823 fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set to close on November 28, 2024, aims to raise capital and enhance shareholder value. Investors keen on expanding their portfolios may find this an intriguing opportunity to explore.

