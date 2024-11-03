Metal Bank Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

News & Insights

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a proposal to issue 5 million new securities, aiming to enhance its market presence. The proposed issuance date for these securities is December 5, 2024, and they will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move could attract investor interest and potentially impact the company’s stock performance.

