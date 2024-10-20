News & Insights

Metal Bank Limited Announces Key AGM Resolutions

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Sydney, where shareholders will review financial statements and consider key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Inés Scotland. Additionally, the meeting will address the approval of the Metal Bank Equity Incentive Plan, which aims to issue equity securities under new terms. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how these decisions impact the company’s strategic direction and market performance.

