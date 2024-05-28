Metaguest.AI’s AI Concierge Expands to Nashville

BnSellit Technology, Inc. (TSE:METG) has released an update.

Metaguest.AI Incorporated, a leader in AI-driven digital concierge services, has expanded into Nashville, Tennessee, adding 20 new hotel partners to offer guests personalized local recommendations and enhance their stay. This move is part of Metaguest’s ongoing strategy to revolutionize hospitality across major US travel destinations, aiming to boost guest satisfaction and drive revenue for partner hotels. The company’s advanced AI platforms facilitate a range of guest services, from mobile check-out to personalized in-room controls, without requiring any app downloads.

