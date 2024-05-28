News & Insights

Stocks

Metaguest.AI’s AI Concierge Expands to Nashville

May 28, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BnSellit Technology, Inc. (TSE:METG) has released an update.

Metaguest.AI Incorporated, a leader in AI-driven digital concierge services, has expanded into Nashville, Tennessee, adding 20 new hotel partners to offer guests personalized local recommendations and enhance their stay. This move is part of Metaguest’s ongoing strategy to revolutionize hospitality across major US travel destinations, aiming to boost guest satisfaction and drive revenue for partner hotels. The company’s advanced AI platforms facilitate a range of guest services, from mobile check-out to personalized in-room controls, without requiring any app downloads.

For further insights into TSE:METG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.