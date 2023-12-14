Metagood Secures $5 Million to Propel Osura Marketplace for Bitcoin Art

Metagood, a blockchain technology and digital assets company, announced the successful completion of a $5 million series seed funding round aimed at advancing its Osura marketplace, focused on art within the Bitcoin ecosystem, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Osura is embarking on a groundbreaking collaboration with artists to immortalize their creations on Bitcoin, the blockchain synonymous with unparalleled security and longevity," said Danny Yang, CEO of Metagood. "I've been building on Bitcoin for over a decade and couldn't be more excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for us on the Ordinals protocol which is simple, elegant and powerful.”

Spearheaded by Sora Ventures, the series seed round saw participation from key investors including ACTAI Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, UTXO Management, London Real Ventures, and Peach.xyz, among others.

This funding milestone, part of Metagood's larger financing endeavor of $10 million, marks a new era in propelling the development of more technology and product innovations within Osura. Metagood aims to redefine industry standards by merging technology, art, and community engagement in the Bitcoin digital asset marketplace.

"Metagood is setting the gold standard for technical innovation and spearheading the Ordinals market," says Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner at Sora Ventures. "Sora Ventures stands firm in the conviction that the most valuable digital artifacts will find their home on Bitcoin. Leading the round for Metagood is not just an opportunity but a testament to our unwavering belief in the Ordinals space."

The infusion of capital will bolster the company's efforts in forging partnerships with artists, advancing technological enhancements on Osura, and expanding its engineering and marketing talent pool to accommodate client and user growth.

“With this new funding, Metagood is poised to elevate the Osura marketplace to new heights, further solidifying our standing as an industry leader in premium digital artifacts,” stated Amanda Terry, Chief Operating Officer of Metagood. “As we navigate the exciting landscape leading up to the Bitcoin halving in April 2024, we believe the timing is impeccable for growing our team and advancing our commitment to innovation on Bitcoin.”

Disclaimer: UTXO Management's parent company, BTC Inc., is also the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.