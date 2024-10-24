News & Insights

Metagenomi presents poster on genome editing at ESGCT

October 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Metagenomi (MGX) presented a poster titled “Efficient and specific genome editing with metagenomics-derived base editor for human therapeutic applications” at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, ESGCT, 31st Annual Congress in Rome, Italy. The poster presentation described the following key advantages of the Metagenomi ABE platform: Targetability: Metagenomi’s ABE is targetable to over 95% of the human genome’s base pairs, a significantly wider range of sites than first-generation SpCas9 base editors. Efficiency: The ABE platform achieved over 95% reproducible and durable triplex protein knockdown in primary T-cells, confirming its highly efficient application for multiplex gene editing. Specificity: The ABE demonstrated highly specific on-target deamination with minimum-to-no indel formation. Genome-wide analyses confirmed no detectable translocations and no significant genomic composition differences when compared to unedited cells. Tolerability: Metagenomi’s ABE triplex protein knockdowns exhibited excellent tolerability in cells, with no adverse effects on cell viability, expansion, or changes in stress-related gene expression observed post-editing.

