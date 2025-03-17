Metagenomi, Inc. Full Year Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Metagenomi, Inc. (MGX) revealed Loss for full year of -$78.06 million

The company's earnings came in at -$78.06 million, or -$2.36 per share. This compares with -$68.26 million, or -$20.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $52.30 million from $44.76 million last year.

Metagenomi, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

