Metabolic disease biotech 89bio files for a $70 million IPO

89bio, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for NASH and other metabolic diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $70 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ETNB. BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.