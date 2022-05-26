Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users
May 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.
At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
