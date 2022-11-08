Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

