Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2022 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Rhea Binoy for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

