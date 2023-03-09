US Markets

Meta was late to deploy GPUs for artificial intelligence in data centers - COO

March 09, 2023 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Katie Paul for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Meta META.O executives on Thursday acknowledged that the company was catching up from behind on infrastructure capacity for artificial intelligence, saying they had been "little bit late" to the trend of deploying graphics processing units, or GPUs.

"We were a little bit late to the trends, so we're playing a little bit of catch-up" after years of optimizing for CPUs, said Chief Operating Officer Javier Olivan, speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference.

