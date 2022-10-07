Meta Warns Users Of Over 400 Android And IOS Apps That Steal Facebook Login Information

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), parent company of Facebook, has warned its social network users about apps that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.

Meta has shared a list of more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps, that were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store and disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them.

The apps often require users to "Log In with Facebook" before they can access the promised features. But these login features are merely a means of stealing Facebook users' account info.

The company said it has reported its findings to Apple and Google and are helping potentially impacted people to learn more about how to stay safe and secure their accounts.

According to Engadget, Apple and Google both confirmed that all of the apps identified by Meta had been removed from their respective app stores.

"All of the apps identified in the report are no longer available on Google Play," A Google spokesperson said in a statement. "Users are also protected by Google Play Protect, which blocks these apps on Android."

