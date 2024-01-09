News & Insights

Meta to restrict more content for teens on Instagram, Facebook

January 09, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O said on Tuesday it would hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook, after regulators around the globe pressed the social media giant to enhance protections for children on its platforms.

All teens will now be placed into the most restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook and additional search terms will be limited on the photo-sharing app, Meta said in a blogpost.

The move will make it more difficult for teens to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts when they use features such as Search and Explore on Instagram.

Dozens of U.S. states filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms and Instagram in October, accusing them of fueling a youth mental health crisis by making their social media platforms addictive.

Meta is also under the scanner in Europe, where the European Commission has sought information on how the social media company protects children from illegal and harmful content.

