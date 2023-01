Jan 25 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Wednesday it will restore former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

