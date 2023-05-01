News & Insights

US Markets

Meta to raise $8.5 billion in second bond offering

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

May 01, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds details from filing

May 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O is looking to raise $8.5 billion in a five-part bond offering, its second issue after it raised $10 billion last year, the company said in a filing on Monday.

The Facebook-parent said the bond issue's longest 40-year security could yield 192 basis points over Treasuries.

It will use the funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, Meta said.

Last week, the company beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue, resulting in a 13% surge in its shares.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.