News & Insights

US Markets

Meta to expand WhatsApp Channels to more than 150 countries

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

September 13, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O said on Wednesday it will soon give users in more than 150 countries access to WhatsApp Channels, a broadcast service that enables them to receive private updates from celebrities, sports teams and thought leaders.

The move comes as Meta makes a push to shore up engagement across its social media apps, positioning them as central destinations where content creators can engage with followers.

The wider rollout is happening months after WhatsApp Channels was launched in Colombia and Singapore, in June. The Broadcast Channels feature on Instagram was concurrently made available globally.

On WhatsApp, channels are separate from chats and followers are not visible to each other.

Meta said users will be able to see recommended WhatsApp Channels based on region and popularity. Similar to WhatsApp chat, they will also be able to use emojis to react to messages in a channel.

WhatsApp Channels will be available globally in the coming weeks and months. Anyone with a WhatsApp account will be able to create a channel on the app.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.