Meta to drop 'Facebook News' tab in some European countries

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 05, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O said on Tuesday it will discontinue the "Facebook News" feature on its social media app in the UK, France and Germany, later this year.

Users will still be able to view links to news articles and European news publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and pages after the change is implemented in December, Meta said.

However, Facebook will not form new commercial deals for news content on "Facebook News", nor offer product innovations for news publishers in these countries.

"News makes up less than 3% of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, so news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people," Meta said in a blog post.

