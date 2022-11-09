US Markets

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of biggest U.S. layoffs this year

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 09, 2022 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Aditya Soni, Nivedita Balu, Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Wednesday it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

