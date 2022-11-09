Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of biggest U.S. layoffs this year

Adds details, background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Wednesday it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

Meta, whose shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value, said it also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni, Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

