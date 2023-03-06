US Markets

Meta to continue releasing AI tools despite leak claims

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 06, 2023 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O on Monday said it will continue to release its artificial intelligence tools to approved researchers despite claims on online message boards that its latest large language model had leaked to unauthorized users.

"While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness," Meta said in a statement.

