Meta To Build $800 Mln Data Center In Southern Indiana

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, is set to construct an $800 million data center in Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.

This will be Meta's 18th center in the U.S. and 22nd worldwide, serving as a pivotal component of the global infrastructure delivering Meta's technologies and services to billions of people.

The company has also confirmed that the Jeffersonville Data Center will be powered by 100% renewable energy once operational, and aims to achieve LEED Gold certification, it is also expected to create about 100 operational jobs and numerous construction opportunities in the upcoming years.

The move has been welcomed by Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who emphasized the positive economic impact the data center will have on the city and expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that brought Meta to Jeffersonville.

Brad Davis, Meta's director of data center community and economic development, highlighted Jeffersonville's suitability as the location for the new data center, emphasizing its access to infrastructure, renewable energy, talent pool, and strong community partnerships. He emphasized the crucial role of the data center in facilitating the delivery of technologies and services to a global audience, explaining that it will house a network of server computers dedicated to storing, processing, and transmitting data.

Furthermore, the incentives provided by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation include a 35-year sales tax exemption for a minimum of $800 million in eligible capital, with the possibility of extending the exemption period based on further investments made by Meta. Additional support was offered by the city of Jeffersonville, the River Ridge Development Authority, and Duke Energy.

The construction is scheduled to commence this month, with the facility expected to be operational by 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.