Meta, TikTok given a week by EU to detail measures against disinformation

October 19, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart H. Meijer for Reuters ->

By Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart H. Meijer

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Meta META.O and TikTok have been given a week by the European Commission to provide details on measures taken to counter the spread of terrorist, violent content and hate speech on their platforms, a week after Elon Musk's X was told to do the same.

The European Union's executive body said on Thursday it had sent a request for the information to the two companies as researchers point to the proliferation of disinformation following Hamas' attack against Israel more than a week ago.

The Commission can open investigations into the companies if it is not satisfied with their responses.

Under new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force recently, major online platforms are required to do more to take down illegal and harmful content or risk fines as much as 6% of their global turnover.

"Meta must provide the requested information to the Commission by 25 October 2023 for questions related to the crisis response and by 8 November 2023 on the protection of the integrity of elections," the Commission said.

"TikTok must provide the requested information to the Commission by 25 October 2023 for questions related to the crisis response and by 8 November 2023 on the protection of integrity of elections and minors online," it added.

