Meta Threads loses ground to Bluesky, FT reports

Meta Threads is losing ground to Bluesky in capitalizing the mass departure of users from Elon Musk’s X following Donald Trump’s election, Hannah Murphy and John Burn-Murdoch of The Financial Times reports. Since election day, app usage of Bluesky in the U.S. and U.K. increased by almost 300% to 3.5M daily users, the Times said, citing research group Similarweb. After election day, Threads is only 1.5 times larger than its rival.
