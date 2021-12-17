Meta Tester Reports Groping In Virtual World

(RTTNews) - Early testing of Metaverse has already led to complaints of groping in the virtual world. Mark Zuckerberg's company Meta, Inc. (FB) opened its access to Horizon Worlds through virtual reality headsets back on December 9 after Zuckerberg rebranded his company in October. The access is limited to the US and Canada. An anonymous tester posted on the platform's official Facebook Group, "Sexual harassment is no joke on the regular internet, but being in VR adds another layer that makes the event more intense. Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior which made me feel isolated." Meta's VP for Horizon told The Verge that the incident is "unfortunate" but the advantage of the digital world is that anyone can block another person from interacting. Sharma concluded that the tester did not block the perpetrator. "That&'s good feedback still for us because I want to make [the blocking feature] trivially easy and findable," he added.

