News & Insights

Technology
META

Meta Temporarily Shuts Threads In Turkey Over Data-Sharing Prohibition

April 15, 2024 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Monday announced its decision to temporarily suspend its text-based conversation app Threads in Turkey from April 29, following an interim prohibition order from the nation's competition watchdog regarding data-sharing.

The prohibition comes as the tech-giant frequently advertises Threads content in Instagram to lead users towards joining the former, increasing the number of users in both Meta-owned apps, which could harm its competitors in the market.

However, Meta argued that, "We disagree with the interim order, we believe we are in compliance with all Turkish legal requirements, and we will appeal".

In March, the Turkish competition authority had asked Meta to limit the data transaction between Threads and Instagram.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.