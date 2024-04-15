Meta Temporarily Shuts Threads In Turkey Over Data-Sharing Prohibition

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Monday announced its decision to temporarily suspend its text-based conversation app Threads in Turkey from April 29, following an interim prohibition order from the nation's competition watchdog regarding data-sharing.

The prohibition comes as the tech-giant frequently advertises Threads content in Instagram to lead users towards joining the former, increasing the number of users in both Meta-owned apps, which could harm its competitors in the market.

However, Meta argued that, "We disagree with the interim order, we believe we are in compliance with all Turkish legal requirements, and we will appeal".

In March, the Turkish competition authority had asked Meta to limit the data transaction between Threads and Instagram.

