META Stock’s Silent Surge: Uncovering the Positive News Driving Meta’s Gains

Negative news often gets on the front page of the financial media because it gets attention. So, don’t be surprised if you see pessimistic stories about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock. Yet it has continued to move higher. Don’t let perceived headline risk deter you from investing in Meta Platforms.

Besides, there are positive news items about Meta Platforms, though they’re not always easy to find. However, we’re more than happy to present you with a complete picture of Meta Platforms. When all is said and done, you’ll surely see why we’re giving Meta Platforms stock an “A” grade.

META Stock Climbs the Wall of Worry

It’s an easy task to find negative news stories about Meta Platforms. You could spend all day worrying about bubble fears or insider share sales, if you really want to do that.

Alternatively, you can get a fair and balanced picture of Meta Platforms and then make your own decisions. Alarming headlines might get more attention, but remember that Meta Platforms is a powerful revenue grower and, more recently, a dividend payer.

The worry warts might not like this, but the META stock buyers have been on the right side of the trade for a long time. Furthermore, the bull case is only getting stronger as Meta Platforms continues to build out its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In a recent example of this, Meta Platforms unveiled two new graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters designed for power-intensive AI workloads. These two versions of Meta Platforms’ 24,576-GPU data-center scale cluster are “a part of our larger roadmap for the future of AI,” the company asserts.

Meta Platforms Reveals Location of Huge Data Center

Meanwhile, another seemingly hidden headline reveals Meta Platforms selected a Minnesota city for its upcoming, 19th data center. The city is Rosemount, and the data center is expected to span 715,000 square feet.

You probably won’t see this on the front page of thefinancial news unless you happen to be scanning for Minnesota-specific stories. That’s why we’re calling this a “hidden headline.”

Sure, Meta Platforms’ new data center will create jobs in Rosemount. Yet, the implications aren’t limited to one city or one state. Meta Platforms will spend money to build the data center, of course. But then, the company will have a gigantic space to store and process information for various apps and services.

This is an essential step as Meta Platforms establishes the infrastructure needed to enable robust, leading-edge AI functionalities. It’s an investment that should pay off in the long run, as Meta Platforms expects to complete the Rosemount data center by 2026.

META Stock: Find the ‘Hidden’ News and Get the Complete Story

Don’t get the wrong idea. If there’s a piece of negative news about Meta Platforms that’s a real deal-breaker, you shouldn’t just ignore it. What’s most important, though, is to conduct your full due diligence on Meta Platforms and get the complete story.

So far, we haven’t unearthed anything that’s a total deal-breaker for Meta Platforms. The company is still a strong revenue generator and an AI-technology innovator. Therefore, we’re assigning an “A” grade to META stock even while the financial media sometimes obsesses over scary-looking headlines.

