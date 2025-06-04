$META stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$META stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,375,587,201 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $META:
$META Insider Trading Activity
$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1317 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1317 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1194 sales selling 1,649,594 shares for an estimated $1,070,207,113.
- CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564.
- ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 32,566 shares for an estimated $21,358,649.
- JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 22,563 shares for an estimated $13,921,251.
- JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 19,976 shares for an estimated $12,893,502.
- SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,427 shares for an estimated $10,833,179.
- PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $893,351.
- ROBERT M KIMMITT sold 475 shares for an estimated $298,418
$META Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,439 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 6,959,848 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,011,377,993
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,507,617 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,750,730,134
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 6,237,555 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,595,077,199
- INTEGRATED INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS, LLC removed 4,126,822 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,378,535,127
- NORGES BANK added 3,610,287 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,113,859,141
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,185,263 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,835,858,182
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,580,399 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,487,238,767
$META Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $META stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/17, 04/16, 04/02, 02/20, 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 04/17, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/09 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $145,000 on 04/11, 03/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 03/26.
$META Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 24 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
$META Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025
- An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025
