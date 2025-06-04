$META stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$META stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,375,587,201 of trading volume.

$META Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $META:

$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1317 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1317 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1194 sales selling 1,649,594 shares for an estimated $1,070,207,113 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 32,566 shares for an estimated $21,358,649 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 22,563 shares for an estimated $13,921,251 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 19,976 shares for an estimated $12,893,502 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,427 shares for an estimated $10,833,179 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $893,351 .

. ROBERT M KIMMITT sold 475 shares for an estimated $298,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$META Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,439 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$META Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$META Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 24 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $META, check out Quiver Quantitative's $META forecast page.

$META Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025

You can track data on $META on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.